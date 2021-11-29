CCTV cameras installed in Morecambe's Happy Mount Park to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour

The back gates at Happy Mount Park, Morecambe. Five new CCTV cameras have been installed in the park to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour. Photo by Shannon Pickerill.

Covering the park’s key areas and attractions, the state-of-the-art cameras can be viewed securely via any device connected to the internet.

As well as acting as a deterrent and helping to prevent crime, they will provide peace of mind to the park’s many visitors.