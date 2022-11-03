Police are appealing for information following criminal damage at the Brittlestar Wine Bar on Marine Road Central, Morecambe.

Around 11.40pm on Thursday (October 27) a man approached the front of the building with a hammer before smashing glass doors.

Can you help police identify the man in the images, or do you have any information about what happened?

Police want to identify this man captured on CCTV in connection with criminal damage at a Morecambe wine bar. Picture from Lancashire Police.

Call Lancaster CID on (01524) 596455 or email [email protected] quoting log 1445 of October 27.