CCTV appeal to identify Heysham shopper wanted after Co-Op assault
A man is wanted after an assault at a Co-Op shop in Heysham.
Police have launched a CCTV appeal to identify a shopper as part of their investigation into the assault at the Co-Op in Heysham Road on Saturday, September 18.
Pictures taken from the store's security cameras show a man entering the store at 9.05pm, shortly before the assault took place.
Officers are eager to identify the man as part of their investigation.
A police spokesman said: "We are looking to speak to this man in relation to an assault which happened at Co-Op in Heysham Road, Morecambe on Saturday, September 18.
"We believe this man may have information which will assist our enquiries. If you know who he is, please email [email protected] quoting log LC-20210918-1846."