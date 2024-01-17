CCTV appeal after woman is sexually assaulted on Lancaster to London train
Police officers have released a CCTV image after a woman was sexually assaulted on a train from Lancaster to London Euston.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened at 11.13am on Tuesday December 19 at Preston railway station.
As the victim was walking through the coach to find a seat, she was sexually assaulted.
Detectives would like to speak to the woman in the image as they believe she may have information that could help their investigation.
Anyone who recognises her is asked to contact the British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 212 of 19/12/2023.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.