News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

CCTV appeal after woman is sexually assaulted on Lancaster to London train

Police officers have released a CCTV image after a woman was sexually assaulted on a train from Lancaster to London Euston.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 17th Jan 2024, 09:58 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The incident happened at 11.13am on Tuesday December 19 at Preston railway station.

As the victim was walking through the coach to find a seat, she was sexually assaulted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detectives would like to speak to the woman in the image as they believe she may have information that could help their investigation.

Most Popular
Do you recognise this woman?Do you recognise this woman?
Do you recognise this woman?

Anyone who recognises her is asked to contact the British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 212 of 19/12/2023.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.