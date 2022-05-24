A man in his 50s reported he had suffered a serious sexual assault in the Cable Street area on September 22, 2021.

Detectives have been conducting a number of enquiries in connection with the allegation and now want to speak to the man, pictured, who they believe can assist the investigation.

Det Sgt Adie Knowles, of Lancaster CID, said: “We recognise this offence was reported to police some time ago, but a number of lines of enquiry have now been completed and we want to speak to the man pictured.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are looking to speak to a man captured on CCTV in connection with a report of rape. Picture from Lancashire Police.

“It is vital we speak to this person and while efforts have been made to find him by other means, we are now asking for the public’s help to identify him.”