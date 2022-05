The assault took place at 4.47am on Mary Street, Lancaster on Monday, May 2.

If you have any information, please contact PC Clarkson on [email protected] quoting log 200 of May 2 2022.

Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you have information about crime or criminal activities and wish to report it anonymously.

Police have issued CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with an assault in Lancaster.

Visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org to report crime online.

