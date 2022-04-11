Catalytic convertor theft on the increase in Morecambe and Lancaster

Many of the offences have been occurring in public car parks in the middle of the day.

Police are wanting to raise awareness about these offences and what to look out for to report it to police if you witness it in progress.

1) Criminals committing these crimes will often use a jack to elevate the car to allow them access underneath to steal the catalytic converter

Several suspected stolen catalytic convertors which have previously been seized by police. Picture from Lancashire Police.

2) Criminals will use tools and cutting equipment to remove the catalytic converter so will likely be seen in possession of these

3) Criminals will often commit these offences in pairs or a group so that one can act as a lookout

4) Honda’s (particularly Honda Jazz’s) are the most commonly targeted vehicle for this type of crime