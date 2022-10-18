Cash stolen in armed robbery at Morecambe bookies
Police are investigating an armed robbery at Betfred on Glentworth Road in Morecambe.
By Michelle Blade
28 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
18th Oct 2022, 10:39am
Police said a man carrying a weapon threatened a staff member and demanded money, leaving with a quantity of cash.
The robbery happened at around 7.45pm on Sunday (October 16) at the bookmakers in the Westgate precinct. Anyone who witnessed the robbery or who was in the area at the time, is asked to call 101, quoting log number 1237 of October 16.
