Cash, drugs and weapons seized as part of County Lines week of action

Eleven people have been arrested and cash, weapons, mobile phones and suspected Class A and Class B drugs have been recovered as part of a major national operation.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from West Division, which covers the areas of Lancaster, Morecambe, Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre, recently took part in a range of targeted activity for County Lines Intensification Week.

County Lines is a term used to describe gangs and organised criminal networks involved in exporting illegal drugs, using dedicated mobile phone lines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

County Lines gangs are often associated with violence, drug dealing and exploitation, having a devastating impact on young or vulnerable people and our communities.

Items seized as part of the County Lines Intensification Week.

The following was carried out over the intensification week in West Division:

11 arrests

13 people visited and safeguarded

Approximately £14,735 seized

Items seized as part of the County Luines Intensification Week.

Multiple mobile phones seized

Multiple drugs seizures including more than 800g of Cocaine, quantities of heroin and crack, and 160 cannabis plants

T/Detective Supt Mark Riley said: “This activity is just a snapshot of the work we do across West Division every day to disrupt organised crime gangs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These gangs prey on the vulnerable, including children, and exploit them at will, often leaving their victims with devastating long-term consequences”.

“These arrests are a message to those who consider engaging in these activities in Lancashire. We will continue to relentlessly pursue those responsible and remove them from our streets.”

During the week, officers distributed leaflets encouraging members of the public to make themselves aware of the signs of child criminal exploitation. Some of these signs include children frequently going missing and then returning home, having more clothes, mobile phones, or cash than usual, receiving excessive text messages or phone calls and disengagement from school.

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.

Clive Grunshaw, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire, said: "Organised crime, and gangs that operate across borders, damage entire communities in Lancashire and across the region.

"We are tackling this issue at full force through Operation Warrior, taking drugs off our streets, safeguarding vulnerable people and ensuring that crime gang suspects are arrested and brought to justice, wherever they are operating from.

"This requires strong partnership working between forces and the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit, as we stay one step ahead of offenders and disrupt these criminal enterprises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will continue to support the Constabulary to tackle serious and organised crime and strip gang members of their assets, delivering on my Police and Crime Plan priorities and providing efficient and effective policing through strong leadership and tough scrutiny."

If you believe that someone may be involved in County Lines or other drugs activity, you can report it by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can report it via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report your concerns anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk-org. If you think someone is in immediate danger, call 999.