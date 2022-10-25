Carnforth man due in court charged with assault and being drunk in charge of a child
A man is due to appear in court charged with being drunk in charge of a child and assault.
By Michelle Blade
38 minutes ago
Updated
25th Oct 2022, 12:18pm
Nicholas David Waite, 29, of The Ginnel, Over Kellet, Carnforth is alleged to have been drunk at Lancaster bus station whilst in charge of a child under the age of seven on August 27 and also assault on the same date.
He is due to attend and/or enter a plea to the two charges at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on October 26.