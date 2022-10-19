Carnforth man charged with illegally importing blank firing guns and ammunition into the UK

Peter James Branch, 56, of Fern Bank, Carnforth is alleged to have illegally imported blank firing guns and ammunition into the UK x 12 between July 14, 2020 and August 17, 2021.

He appeared at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on September 27 and a plea of not guilty or none was indicated.

He was given unconditional bail to appear at Preston Crown Court on October 28 for a hearing.