Carnforth man admits to being drunk in charge of small child
A man has admitted to being drunk in charge of a child under seven and assault when he appeared before magistrates at Lancaster.
By Michelle Blade
59 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
27th Oct 2022, 5:02pm
Nicholas David Waite, 29, of The Ginnel, Over Kellet, Carnforth pleaded guilty to both charges of being drunk whilst in charge of a child under the age of seven and also assaulting a man on August 27.
He was given a 12 month community order with rehabilitation with 80 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay compensation of £100 and a victim surcharge of £114.