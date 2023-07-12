Carnforth man, 18, arrested after Snapchat video of cat being thrown off a cliff goes viral
Earlier, police had said they were satisfied no crime had been committed after investigating the video posted on Snapchat.
They then issued a further statement saying that, having reviewed the footage and conducted further enquiries, an investigation was under way.
Police have now confirmed that an 18-year-old from Carnforth has been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty and is in custody.
“Further to our earlier post about a video of a cat appearing to be thrown from a cliff into water, we can confirm a man has been arrested.
“An 18-year-old man from Carnforth has been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty and is in custody."
Police also warned people who might be taking matters into their own hands and targeting those shown in the video and their families and subjecting them to threats and anti-social behaviour.