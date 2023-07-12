Carnforth man, 18, arrested after Snapchat video of cat being thrown off a cliff goes viral

Earlier, police had said they were satisfied no crime had been committed after investigating the video posted on Snapchat.

They then issued a further statement saying that, having reviewed the footage and conducted further enquiries, an investigation was under way.

Police have now confirmed that an 18-year-old from Carnforth has been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty and is in custody.

“Further to our earlier post about a video of a cat appearing to be thrown from a cliff into water, we can confirm a man has been arrested.

“An 18-year-old man from Carnforth has been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty and is in custody."