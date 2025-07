The seized cannabis packages.

A large amount of cannabis destined for Morecambe has been seized by police.

Morecambe police have reported that the cannabis packages were intercepted coming into the UK destined for addresses in the Morecambe area.

"Someone will be out of pocket after losing these,” a police spokesman said.

"If these are yours, or you were expecting some of these to be delivered, keep an ear out for a knock on your door.”