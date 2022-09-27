Canine passenger gets caught up in Morecambe drunk driver police chase

Lancs Road Police reported on social media that the dog had to be taken home after it was discovered in a car stopped in Morecambe by officers.

The driver of the car ran off, but was later arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Two people were detained after the car was recovered as a result of the incident last week, and the dog had to be returned home by its owner after being found in the vehicle by police.

Lancs Road Police tweeted this photo after a pursuit with a drink driver in Morecambe.

"Officers had to ‘paws’ for thought with this driver last week in Morecambe,” police later reported on their @LancsRoadPolice Twitter account.

"The real driver had run off following a pursuit which he felt was a bit ‘ruff’.