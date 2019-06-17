Callous thieves target young mum Ziggy’s grieving Morecambe family

The family grieving the sudden loss of young Morecambe mum Ziggy Middleton has been dealt a new blow after heartless thieves stole t-shirts bought for her funeral.

Ziggy, 21, died suddenly in her sleep on May 25, leaving a two-month-old baby boy Riley-James and partner Kyle Atkinson.

Zian Lezlee Middleton

Her family is now trying to raise the money needed to pay for her funeral and set up a trust fund for Riley-James.

Ziggy’s auntie, Tracey Gradwell, had recently bought t-shirts for family and friends to wear at Ziggy’s funeral on June 27.

They were being stored in Tracey’s car ready to be taken to have a trubute to Ziggy printed on them, but were stolen from the vehicle while it was parked outside Tracey’s home in Brook Road, Morecambe, sometime between June 9 and 12.

The t-shirts are valued at £45 in total.

Zian – known as Ziggy – was born at home in Westgate and went to Morecambe High School.

She has three older brothers – Ian and Lewis, who both live in Morecambe, and Daniel, who lives in Keighley.

Shortly before giving birth to Riley-James, Ziggy and Kyle had moved to Burnley to be close to Ziggy’s mum Fran, who was going to help with the couple’s new baby.

And it was in Burnley that Ziggy passed away suddenly in her sleep on May 25.

It had initially been thought that Ziggy may have opassed away due to complications arising from being diabetic, but a post-mortem revealed she had suffered a condition similar to cot death, known as sudden adult death syndrome.

The family’s JustGiving page can be found here