Burglary at off licence in Morecambe

The burglary happened at English Off Licence on Woodhill Lane at around 2am on Monday January 31.

The burglars used a metal gate and forced their way in to the property through a window.

Police are urging anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around the time of the burglary to contact police on 101 quoting log reference LC-20220131-0197.

Police are appealing for information after a burglary at an off licence in Morecambe.

If you own a local business, police would also encourage you to take a moment to review your security and make sure it's as effective as it can be.