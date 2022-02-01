Burglary at off licence in Morecambe
Police are appealing for information after a burglary at a business premises in Morecambe.
The burglary happened at English Off Licence on Woodhill Lane at around 2am on Monday January 31.
The burglars used a metal gate and forced their way in to the property through a window.
Police are urging anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around the time of the burglary to contact police on 101 quoting log reference LC-20220131-0197.
If you own a local business, police would also encourage you to take a moment to review your security and make sure it's as effective as it can be.
