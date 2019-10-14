Burglar stole bike from student halls in Lancaster

A man has admitted burgling a hall of residence.

Shaun Anthony Beresford, who gave his address as Edward Street, Lancaster, entered the foyer of Victoria Court Penny Street, Lancaster on June 13.

Preston Magistrates’ Court was told while inside, the 36-year-old intruder had stolen a resident’s mountain bike to the value of £400.

The court heard Beresford was operating as a ‘professional thief’.

He pleaded guilty to burglary and must pay £400 compensation.

The bench committed the defendant to prison for 18 weeks.

In addition, he was recalled to serve the remainder of a previous jail sentence from which he had been out on licence.

The bench said the offence was serious and was aggravated by being subject to a community sentence at the time.