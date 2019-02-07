Brother's heartfelt tribute to 'role model' Steve Perry from Lancaster who died in Ben Hope mountain fall

A brother has left a heartfelt tribute to his sibling after he died in a mountain fall in Scotland.

Steve Perry, from Lancaster, died after getting into difficulty while climbing Ben Hope earlier this week.

His climbing partner Andy Nisbet, 65, from Aberdeen, also died in the incident, with both bodies recovered from the scene yesterday.

Taking to social media, Steve's brother Lewy Perry paid an emotional tribute to his sibling.

Lewy said: "The worst day of my life today. Lost my very best friend ,my big brother and my role model."

Lewy, from Todmorden in West Yorkshire, added: "I can't bring myself to reply to every message and post just yet but I'd like to thank you all for your kind words, they help and they're very welcome.

Mountain rescue teams on the scene (Photo: Scottish Mountain Rescue/Facebook)

"I'd also like to pass my thoughts on to Andy Nisbet's nearest and dearest. It's just heartbreaking."

The incident saw mountain rescue teams (MRTs) come together to locate the duo, with coastguard helicopters also taking to the skies.

A spokesman from Assynt MRT said: “Over February 5 and 6 team members were involved in a search and recovery of two persons on Ben Hope.

"Extremely welcome support from Dundonnell MRT and Lossiemouth MRT.

"And huge thanks to Police Scotland and both Stornoway and Dalcross based Coastguard helicopters for their outstanding support over the two days.

"Our sincere condolences and thoughts go out to all the family and friends, many of whom are involved in mountain rescue.”

Climber Cameron McNeish posted a tribute to the pair on social media, saying: "Utterly devastated this morning at the news of the loss of Andy Nisbet and Steve Perry on Ben Hope.

"Both were gargantuan and inspiring figures in Scotland's mountaineering scene. A massive loss to us all."

Police Scotland confirmed that the two men died after getting into difficulty around 3.45pm on Tuesday.

A spokesman added: "Sadly the bodies of the two men were discovered on the north-west side of Ben Hope shortly after 2am on Wednesday, February 6 by the helicopter crew."

Inspector Kevin Macleod said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of both of these men at this tragic time.

"I would also like to pass on our gratitude to the volunteers of Assynt Mountain Rescue Team for their efforts in extremely challenging conditions."