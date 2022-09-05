News you can trust since 1837
British Transport Police officers at Lancaster arrest suspected bike thief within an hour of crime

A suspected thief was arrested within an hour of being seen stealing a bike at Lancaster train station.

By Michelle Blade
Monday, 5th September 2022, 12:47 pm
BTP Lancashire said on their Twitter page two days ago: “A cycle theft was reported at #Lancaster yesterday.

“Within 50 minutes we had viewed the #CCTV, recognised the suspect, driven around the city centre until we found him, and he was #arrested.

“Unfortunately, the bike was not recovered.

Lancaster Railway Station.

“Suspect was interviewed and bailed.”

Text British Transport Police on 61016 to tell them about non-emergency incidents.