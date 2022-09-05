British Transport Police officers at Lancaster arrest suspected bike thief within an hour of crime
A suspected thief was arrested within an hour of being seen stealing a bike at Lancaster train station.
By Michelle Blade
Monday, 5th September 2022, 12:47 pm
Updated
Monday, 5th September 2022, 12:47 pm
BTP Lancashire said on their Twitter page two days ago: “A cycle theft was reported at #Lancaster yesterday.
“Within 50 minutes we had viewed the #CCTV, recognised the suspect, driven around the city centre until we found him, and he was #arrested.
“Unfortunately, the bike was not recovered.
Most Popular
-
1
Court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe
-
2
Digger seen by police on M6 at Lancaster with bucket scraping road and unsafe load
-
3
Man, 30s, arrested on suspicion of drink driving after woman injured in crash in Morecambe
-
4
Police appeal to trace woman wanted for burglary who has links to Lancashire
-
5
Lancaster restaurant boss to appear in court charged with catalogue of food hygiene breaches
“Suspect was interviewed and bailed.”
Text British Transport Police on 61016 to tell them about non-emergency incidents.