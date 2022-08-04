Breaking news: Emergency vehicles in attendance as police close off part of Morecambe prom

Police have closed off part of Morecambe promenade from outside the park.

Our photo shows officers placing cones at the scene.

Six fire brigade and police vehicles were seen hurtling down the prom past the park at around 9.05am, followed by more about five minutes later.

A policeman at the scene said a car was on its side after apparently hitting a parked vehicle.

An eye witness said she understood the incident was near the bridge at Hest Bank, and emergency crews were cutting someone out of the vehicle.