BREAKING: Four men cleared of conspiracy to murder Morecambe woman

Four men who were accused of plotting to shoot a woman in Morecambe have been found not guilty of all charges by jurors at Preston Crown Court.

Tanaka Mutambirwa, 25, of no fixed address, was formally cleared of charges of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.



His co-defendants, 50-year-old Dean Tarry, 50, of Westminster Road, Morecambe, 25-year-old Jayden Williams, of Allerton Road, Bradford and 23-year-old Damien Ivory, of Basil Street, Bradford, were found not guilty of a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.



They had been on trial at Preston Crown Court accused of involvement in the attempted murder of Elizabeth Harrison.



The 29-year-old suffered serious facial injuries when a firearm was discharged at an address on Buttermere Avenue, Morecambe, on December 2.



At the time police said she put her nose to the window after hearing a knock, and the weapon was fired through the window.