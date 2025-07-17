Brazen cooking oil thieves strike again at Lancaster chippy
Despite securing the rear yard with heavy-duty locks and chains, brazen thieves broke in at 3.45am on Thursday July 3, stealing two 120 litre drums of waste cooking oil from the premises.
CCTV footage captured a white Ford Transit van in the vicinity around the time of the incident.
The thieves left behind an empty oil drum to give the impression they were collecting used oil – a tactic thought to be used to deceive witnesses.
“We’re absolutely gutted. This isn’t just theft – it’s targeted, organised crime against small businesses already under pressure,” said Nigel Hodgson, owner of Hodgson’s Chippy.
“With rising raw material costs and ongoing challenges in hospitality, the last thing we need is added pressure from someone stealing from us while pretending to be legitimate waste oil collectors.
"It’s appalling, and simply unfair.”
Despite the premises being fully secured, including the oil drums being chained and padlocked, the criminals forcibly removed everything and made off with the product.
Cooking oil theft has become an increasing concern nationwide, with stolen oil being resold or repurposed illegally in black market supply chains, Nigel said.
“This isn’t just an inconvenience – it’s a serious breach of trust and security,” he added. “We want to warn other hospitality businesses in the area to be on high alert.”
Hodgson’s Chippy has handed over CCTV footage to the police and is urging any witnesses with additional information to come forward.
The incident has been reported to Lancashire Police. Anyone with information, call 101, quoting log 0693.