Bradford man wanted after woman assaulted in her home in Chorley

Police want to speak to Dominic Durkin, from Bradford, in connection with the assault in Chorley on Saturday, October 30.

The 28-year-old is also wanted for allegedly breaching a restraining order.

He is described as white, around 6ft tall, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Durkin is known to have links to Bradford, Blackburn, Lancaster and Chorley.

If you have seen Durkin or know where he is, call 101 quoting incident reference 0678 of October 31.

Information can also be reported online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

