Boy stabbed in legs, arm and back in Morecambe cycle path attack

A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed multiple times in Morecambe.

Police say they were called at 11.24pm on Sunday July 14 to reports of an assault in Out Moss Lane.

Emergency services attended and found a 17-year-old boy with stab wounds to his legs, arm and back.

He was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Police say they believe that the incident was targeted and that those involved are known to each other.

A spokesman said: “We are working on finding who was responsible.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 1745 of 14 July.

Alternatively, independent charity CrimeStoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.

North West Ambulance Service said they were called out to an incident at 11.23pm on Sunday July 14, and took a person to hospital.

Morecambe Area Police said: “We currently have a closure in place on the cycle path in the area of Trimpell Morecambe.

“If you are travelling from Lancaster please exit at Newlands road.

“From Westgate please head towards the Branksome Estate and come off onto Newlands road.

“If leaving Morecambe please do not use the cycle path between Schola Green lane and Newlands road. Thank you for your assistance and patience.”