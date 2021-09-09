Boy arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting another boy in Lancaster woodland

The boy was playing near Halton Community Centre in Low Road, when he was approached and then attacked in nearby woodland at around 5.30pm on Tuesday (September 7)

The boy later told his family that he had been assaulted and the incident was reported to police.

Detectives arrested a young suspect yesterday evening (Wednesday, September 8) on suspicion of sex offences. He has since been released on bail.

Lancashire Police has not revealed the age of the suspect or his alleged victim at this stage.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Ryder, of West CID, said: "While we have made an arrest our enquiries are very much ongoing and I would continue to appeal to anyone who has information to contact us.

"I realise that this incident has caused huge concern in the local community and I would reassure people that we are doing everything we can to make sure the young victim gets the help and support he needs and that we bring the perpetrator to justice."

Anyone with information should contact us on 101 quoting log 1103 of September 7.