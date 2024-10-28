Boy, 16, charged with motorbike theft after police chase through Morecambe

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 28th Oct 2024, 15:40 BST
A teenage boy has been charged with motorbike theft after an incident in Morecambe.

Officers were called to Clarendon Road in Morecambe on Friday October 25 to reports of a motorbike being stolen.

Patrols attended and located the bike in a nearby alley. Following a brief chase, a 16-year-old boy from Morecambe was arrested.

He has since been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, going equipped for theft of a motor vehicle, and common assault. He is due to appear at court on November 12.

To report crime to police, call 101 or report online via our website. Always call 999 in emergencies.

To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

