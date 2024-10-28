Boy, 16, charged with motorbike theft after police chase through Morecambe
A teenage boy has been charged with motorbike theft after an incident in Morecambe.
Officers were called to Clarendon Road in Morecambe on Friday October 25 to reports of a motorbike being stolen.
Patrols attended and located the bike in a nearby alley. Following a brief chase, a 16-year-old boy from Morecambe was arrested.
He has since been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, going equipped for theft of a motor vehicle, and common assault. He is due to appear at court on November 12.
