A teenage boy has been charged with motorbike theft after an incident in Morecambe.

Officers were called to Clarendon Road in Morecambe on Friday October 25 to reports of a motorbike being stolen.

Patrols attended and located the bike in a nearby alley. Following a brief chase, a 16-year-old boy from Morecambe was arrested.

He has since been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, going equipped for theft of a motor vehicle, and common assault. He is due to appear at court on November 12.

