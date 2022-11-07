Boy, 14, arrested for assault at Lancaster train station had knife and hammer
A 14-year-old boy was arrested after assaulting a member of staff at Lancaster train station.
By Michelle Blade
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
7th Nov 2022, 10:58am
British Transport Police were called at Lancaster train station to reports that the child had punched the member of staff on the side of the head.
The child had been apprehended by rail staff before being arrested by British Transport Police.
After the boy's arrest he was found to have an 8inch knife in his waistband and a hammer in his bag.
Most Popular
British Transport Police said enquiries were ongoing.