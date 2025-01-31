Boy, 14, arrested after hoax bomb threats at Lancaster secondary school

Police at Central Lancaster High School on Tuesday. Photo by Joshua Brandwood

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a series of hoax bomb threats made to Central Lancaster High School this week.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school was closed on both Tuesday and Wednesday after ‘malicious emails’ were sent.

Police and sniffer dogs searched the school and it was deemed a hoax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancaster Police say they have now arrested a boy in connection with one of the incidents.

A spokesman said: “As you might be aware we have been investigating hoax bomb threats made to a school in Lancaster this week.

“We received reports of a bomb threat at Central Lancaster High School, Crag Road, on Tuesday 28th January. Following a thorough search, it was deemed a hoax.

“Other such threats to the school have been reported to us since then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Enquiries into one of those later communication threats led to the arrest of a 14-year-old boy in Lancaster yesterday (30th January) on suspicion of communicating false information. He’s since been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

“An investigation into the other threats is ongoing.”