Boy, 14, arrested after hoax bomb threats at Lancaster secondary school

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 31st Jan 2025, 13:45 BST
Updated 31st Jan 2025, 13:48 BST
Police at Central Lancaster High School on Tuesday. Photo by Joshua BrandwoodPolice at Central Lancaster High School on Tuesday. Photo by Joshua Brandwood
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a series of hoax bomb threats made to Central Lancaster High School this week.

The school was closed on both Tuesday and Wednesday after ‘malicious emails’ were sent.

Police and sniffer dogs searched the school and it was deemed a hoax.

Lancaster Police say they have now arrested a boy in connection with one of the incidents.

A spokesman said: “As you might be aware we have been investigating hoax bomb threats made to a school in Lancaster this week.

“We received reports of a bomb threat at Central Lancaster High School, Crag Road, on Tuesday 28th January. Following a thorough search, it was deemed a hoax.

“Other such threats to the school have been reported to us since then.

"Enquiries into one of those later communication threats led to the arrest of a 14-year-old boy in Lancaster yesterday (30th January) on suspicion of communicating false information. He’s since been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

“An investigation into the other threats is ongoing.”

