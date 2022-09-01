Bolton Wanderers fan escapes football ban after invading pitch at Morecambe stadium
A Bolton Wanderers fan who invaded the pitch at a football game at Morecambe’s Mazuma Stadium has escaped a banning order.
Barry Derbyshire, 58, of Tetbury Drive, Bolton was charged with entering the playing area at a designated football match between Morecambe and Bolton Wanderers at Mazuma Stadium without lawful authority on February 5, 2022.
He pleaded guilty when he appeared at Lancaster Magistrates Court on August 16.
He was given a conditional discharge for 12 months and ordered to pay £107 court costs.
The court was not satisfied that a banning order would help to prevent violence or disorder at or in connection with any regulated football matches because the defendant was remorseful and accepts that he behaved in a foolish manner.
The court heard that there was no-one else on the pitch at the time, it is over 20 years since he last appeared before a court, and he does not have any previous convictions for violence.