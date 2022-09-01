Bolton Wanderers fan escapes football ban after invading pitch at Morecambe stadium

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barry Derbyshire, 58, of Tetbury Drive, Bolton was charged with entering the playing area at a designated football match between Morecambe and Bolton Wanderers at Mazuma Stadium without lawful authority on February 5, 2022.

He pleaded guilty when he appeared at Lancaster Magistrates Court on August 16.

He was given a conditional discharge for 12 months and ordered to pay £107 court costs.

The court was not satisfied that a banning order would help to prevent violence or disorder at or in connection with any regulated football matches because the defendant was remorseful and accepts that he behaved in a foolish manner.