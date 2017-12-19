Bogus water board officials burgle house in Lancaster

Police are appealing for information after bogus water board workers committed a distraction burglary on Ashbourne Drive, Lancaster.

At shortly before 2pm on Sunday December 17, the victim answered a knock on his door, where he found two men claiming to be from the water board.

The men stated there had been an emergency on the street and they needed to gain entry to his house.

Upon entering the victim’s house, they distracted him.

Once the men had left, the victim discovered that money has gone missing from his house.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses who may have seen suspicious activity in the area, or who may have themselves been approached by these men.

Sergeant Ian Lawrence, of Lancashire Police, said: “Distraction burglars often prey on our most vulnerable residents.

“Our advice is always to say no to cold-callers and to report any suspicious activity to police immediately.

“Residents, particularly the elderly and those who live alone, should remain vigilant and ensure that their home is secure at all times.

“Don’t allow anyone without valid identification access to your home and if you’re unsure, don’t let them in and keep the chain on the door whilst talking to them and check with the company that the person is purporting to be from.

“We’d also urge those who know people who are potentially at risk, to advise them of the signs and what to do if they are targeted.”

One of the offenders is described as being a 6ft tall stocky white man, with short dark brown wavy hair. He was wearing an orange high visibility coat, dark trousers and boots.

A second offender is described as a white man of medium build, around 5ft 9in tall with dark brown hair. He is believed to be in his early to mid-20s and was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log number 744 of December 17.