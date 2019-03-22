Blue haired Lancaster paedophile called "Frosty" abused two girls

A pervert calling himself ‘Frosty’ raped a 15-year-old girl and sexually exploited a 13-year-old online.

Michael Lee Clarkson, 27, of Greenset Close, Lancaster, has been jailed for seven years after admitting inciting a child to enagge in sexual activity.

Michael Clarkson

Judge Philip Parry also imposed a 10 year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).

Preston Crown Court heard Clarkson’s first victim was “an insecure and vulnerable young girl” who he spoke through her online X-Box account as she played Grand Theft Auto 5.

He continued contact with her despite being warned off by her older brother when he discovered they were in contact.

READ MORE: Notorious Lancaster paedophile Alexander Macura sent back to jail after being caught with pants down near children's park



Emma Keogh, prosecuting, said he had displayed jealousy and obsessive behaviour towards both, and had also ‘proposed’ to the victims.

Michael Clarkson

Referring to the 13-year-old she added: “Her family noted a change in her behaviour, her mum remarked she was becoming secretive and acting out of character.

“Her brother sent a message that his sister was only 13 and that it was completely inappropriate for him to be contacting her. He recalls the Frosty nickname which he adopted in his online persona.”

The court heard the girl had a Facebook account in another name in which they had exchanged messages.

Her mum later found a message suggesting they meet in the summer holidays and have sex in the changing rooms of a swimming pool.

Michael Clarkson

In an interview the girl revealed he had carried out sexual acts over a video messenger, and encouraged her to do the same.

Ms Keogh added: “ The effect on this child is profound. Above and beyond the embarrassment and discomfort of performing the acts, she has explained she self harmed because she felt she was guilty and shouldn’t have done it, and felt sorry for her family having to read their exchanges.”

Referring to internet evidence she added: “There could be no doubt the individual with blue hair and distinctive snake type piercings could be the defendant.”

Clarkson also groomed a 15-year-old girl who he later raped.

Both youngsters cannot be identified for legal reasons.