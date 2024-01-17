Blackpool residents and businesses are being asked to register their CCTV cameras on a police database to make it easier for them to catch and convict criminals.

A new “community portal” has been launched, and Lancashire Police are asking the public to do their bit to tackle crime in the resort.

The database, called Nice2Share, will provide officers with an at-a-glance look at where they might be able to find video footage that could help in their investigations - such as through Ring Doorbells or CCTV cameras.

Who can register their CCTV with Lancashire Police?

While the ‘Nice Investigate’ system has been in place for businesses since July 2021, police are now expanding this to the general public.

Speaking at a launch event, held at Blackpool Tower, ACC Russ Procter said: "This is to identify people who have CCTV, who we can then make online requests for them to review their CCTV to see if they can provide any information which will insist in a criminal investigation or to identify offenders involved in incidents."

Can the police access my security cameras?

The force would not gain access to the security cameras themselves and all material captured by them would be provided voluntarily by those who own the systems.

However, it would mean that instead of trawling for the presence of CCTV cameras after a crime had been reported in a particular area, officers know from the outset whether footage was likely to exist that could assist with their inquiries - and then request access to it.

ACC Russ Procter added: "We do not have access to your CCTV. It's yours/your business' CCTV...we send a request, you will then share that with us."

How can CCTV cameras help to fight crime?

Police are urging people and businesses to register their devices, as it will help them to build a picture of who they can approach for footage that can help in their investigations.

It can also act as a deterrent if criminals know the police are likely to have access to CCTV in your street.

ACC Russ Procter explained: "Footage from CCTV and digital recording devices can provide important information on who might be involved, what may have happened, when it happened, where they have come from and what direction they have travelled.

“Footage can, therefore, be used to prove or disprove allegations against a suspect, leading to faster investigations and a better outcome for victims."

A 'cracking' idea 'from the ground'

The launch event took place at Blackpool Tower, on 17 Jan 2024. Business owners were invited to learn about the scheme through a presentation - which included a speech from Sgt Luke Barber, who came up with the idea while carrying out his work as a response sergeant.

Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner, Andy Pratt MBE, told Blackpool Gazette: "This [concept] is from the ground, Sgt Luke [Barber] has worked in this area for 15 years. He's seen the need and he's hassled the various authorities to say 'this is a really simple idea, we've got the technology we just need people to join in'. It increases detection, puts people behind bars, but also stops them committing offences as well."

Funded by Police And Crime Commissioner

Andrew Snowden said that he was pleased the commissioner’s office had been able to help fund a new initiative which “utilises technology to greatly strengthen our ability to catch criminals and help to protect the law-abiding majority of people in the county”.

"'Nice2Share' is another way we're working in partnership with businesses and residents to deliver what we're all aiming for, less crime and safer communities. Our officers can't be everywhere all the time and so the public are so often the eyes and ears that help us stop criminals in their tracks.

"This initiative supports the enforcement and proactive investigations that I want to see from Lancashire Constabulary as we take the fight to criminals, secure justice for victims, and get offenders off our streets," Mr. Snowden explained.