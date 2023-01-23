News you can trust since 1837
Blackpool man arrested as police investigate sexual assault allegation

A man wanted in connection with a sexual assault allegation in Blackpool has been arrested following a public appeal.

By Sean Gleaves
23rd Jan 2023, 5:59pm - 1 min read
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 6:00pm

Police wanted to speak to Derek Foxcroft after a woman reported being attacked at an address in the resort on Wednesday (January 18).

Officers launched a public appeal to find the 38-year-old and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Police wanted to speak to Derek Foxcroft after a woman reported being attacked in Blackpool
Police later confirmed Foxcroft had been arrested on Tuesday (January 24).

“Thanks to everyone who shared our appeals to find him,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.