Blackpool man arrested as police investigate sexual assault allegation
A man wanted in connection with a sexual assault allegation in Blackpool has been arrested following a public appeal.
Police wanted to speak to Derek Foxcroft after a woman reported being attacked at an address in the resort on Wednesday (January 18).
Officers launched a public appeal to find the 38-year-old and urged anyone with information to come forward.
Police later confirmed Foxcroft had been arrested on Tuesday (January 24).
“Thanks to everyone who shared our appeals to find him,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.