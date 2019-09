British Transport Police are today releasing CCTV images after three bicycles were stolen at Lancaster railway station.

The incident happened at 5.50pm on Thursday August 8.

Officers believe the men in the images may have information that could help with their investigation.

Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quote reference number 1900068979.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.