Behind the scenes at new Lancashire Police Museum in Lancaster Castle

Members of the public will be able to find out more about the history of policing in Lancashire when the new museum opens on June 9.

The museum, housed in a former prison wing at the historic Lancaster Castle, is a partnership between Lancashire Constabulary, the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner and the Duchy of Lancaster.

It features 16 fascinating exhibits each housed within a prison cell. Displays detail the history of Lancashire Constabulary, police training, forensic development – including how some very famous local cases were solved – and an overview of some of the different police departments including the mounted branch, dog unit, underwater search unit and firearms.

There is also a mock custody suite with interactive exhibits, an area for children to try on uniforms and an area dedicated to modern day policing with information about opportunities to join the police either as a cadet, volunteer, police staff member or police officer.

The museum will be free to enter and open on Thursdays and Fridays from 10.30am to 4pm initially, with staffing by volunteers.

