Bamber Bridge and Whittle-le-Woods pair charged with Leyland kidnapping

Two men and a woman were were forced into a car and kidnapped in Leyland at the weekend.

By Matthew Calderbank
Monday, 12th September 2022, 12:52 pm
They were allegedly grabbed outside a house and bundled into a stolen Vauxhall Corsa on Sunday morning (September 10).

At around 7.50am, police were called to Whittle-le-Woods where the three victims were found safe and well.

Two suspects – Malik Hussain, 20, of Olive Close, Whittle-le-Woods and Ryan Nuttall, 31, of Withy Grove Crescent, Bamber Bridge – were arrested on suspicion of robbery and taken into custody.

The pair have since been charged with kidnap and a number of other offences.

They were both remanded into custody to appear before Preston Magistrates this morning (Monday, September 12).

Police statement

A police spokesman said: “We were called to Whittle-le-Woods at 7.50am on Sunday (September 11) to reports that three people had been kidnapped from outside an address in Leyland.

"Following a number of enquiries, two people were arrested on suspicion of robbery.

"They were a 31-year-old man from Bamber Bridge and a 20-year-old man from Whittle-le-Woods.

"The victims were found safe and well.

“Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Malik Hussain, 20, of Olive Close, Whittle-le-Woods, was charged with kidnap and taking a motor vehicle without consent, and Ryan Nuttall, 31, of Withy Grove Crescent, Bamber Bridge, was charged with kidnap, taking a motor vehicle without consent, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

"They were both remanded into custody to appear before Preston Magistrates this morning.”