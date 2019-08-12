Arsonists destroy £18,500 BMW parked outside Heysham house

The BMW after it was set alight by arsonists.
Mindless vandals destroyed a BMW worth almost £20,000 by setting light to it on Saturday evening.

The black 3 series M sport convertable, valued at £18,500, was parked in a private car park in Mearsbeck Close, Heysham, when it was set alight at around 9.15pm.

The vandals left a petrol canister behind at the scene, and CCTV footage is currently being obtained from neighbouring properties.

A £500 reward is being offered to anyone with information which leads to an arrest.

Anyone who can help should contact the police on 101, quoting log number LC-20190810-1432.