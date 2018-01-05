Arson probe after Lancaster blaze

Lancaster firefighters were called to two incidents in the city overnight – and one of them is being treated as arson.

Officers were called to a house in Melbourne Road, Lancaster, on Thursday night when a bathroom was on fire.

They used a hosereel on the blaze and a man was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The cause is being investigated.

In another incident shortly before 2am on Friday, a moped was destroyed in Rylands Park.

It is being treated as suspicious and police have been informed,