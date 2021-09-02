Arrests made following reports two men attempted to lure young girls into van in Lancaster

Two girls, aged 12 and eight, were walking in Europa Way when they were approached by two men in a van at around 5.30pm on August 31.

The men then allegedly asked the girls to get into the van, causing them to run off before reporting the incident to police.

Two men, aged 57 and 22, both from Lancaster, were later arrested on suspicion of attempted abduction.

The 57-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of possessing class B or C drugs.

Both men have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Temp Det Insp Paul Richardson, of Lancaster CID, said: "We understand this is a concerning incident which could cause some worry in the community.

"We are at the early stages of the investigation and are working hard to establish the exact circumstances, including the nature of the conversation."

He added: "We are mindful of several social media posts about the incident online.

"I would urge people not to speculate about what has or has not happened and understand our enquiries are ongoing.

"I want to reassure the public this incident is being investigated fully and would encourage members of the community to report any suspicious circumstances to the police."

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting log number 1085 of August 31.

You can also report it online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

