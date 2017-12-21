Arrests in Lancaster shooting investigation

Police investigating a shooting in Lancaster have arrested four men.

Officers executed warrants at four addresses in Bradford in West Yorkshire this morning (Thursday, December 21) and arrested the men aged 27, 28, 29 and 45.

They have all been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson, conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary and conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. They all remain in custody.

Officers were called at shortly after 9pm on Monday (November 20) to a report that a single shot from a shotgun had been fired through the window of a house on Lunecliffe Road, Lancaster.

Thankfully no-one was injured in what police believe was a targeted attack.

Police are linking the firearms discharge to an earlier incident in Preston on the same day.

In that incident on Linnet Street at 8.20pm on Monday two men burst into a house occupied at that time by a 16 year old boy and his 18 year old sister. The glass in the front door was smashed and a brick was thrown through the front window.

It is also being linked to two car fires on Ashton Road in Lancaster on November 11 where a Range Rover Evoque and an Audi A5 were damaged.

Officers have warned those responsible that their conduct will not be tolerated.

Officers believe that a Toyota Yaris, possibly red, was used by the offenders in both November 20 incidents and they are keen to trace it or speak to anyone who may have seen it.

The car was bearing the registration plate R66 MHN which was cloned from another genuine vehicle. We believe the car may have been abandoned by the offenders in the Lancaster area.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard McCutcheon, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “Today’s arrests are just part of our on-going investigation into this incident and I would continue to ask anyone with information to contact us.

“I would reassure people that these incidents were not directed at the general public and they appear to be targeted attacks.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.