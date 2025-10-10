Arrests, engagement and action across Lancaster and Morecambe as summer police operation wraps up

A police operation which took place across the Lancaster and Morecambe district and further afield throughout the summer months has come to an end.

Lancashire Constabulary’s West Division (which includes Lancaster, Wyre, Fylde and Blackpool boroughs) has successfully wrapped up its Safer Streets Summer campaign, a national initiative focusing on reducing town centre criminality, street crime and anti-social behaviour.

Running between June 30 and September 30, the initiative, which involved officers and partner agencies, included high visibility patrols and community engagement events aimed at creating safer, more vibrant communities and boosting public confidence.

Here is what was undertaken across West Division:

222 arrests made.

1,440 stop checks carried out.

406 stop searches conducted.

379 community engagement events attended.

234 days of action implemented.

326 joint partner patrols completed.

3,070 stakeholder visits conducted.

469 Lancashire Talking sign-ups secured.

Neighbourhood Policing Chief Inspector Martin Wyatt said: “It is brilliant to see all the work being carried out daily by Neighbourhood Policing Teams across West Division, alongside our partner agencies.

"Through a proactive approach to tackling anti-social behaviour, crime prevention and engagement we have been able to make a real impact.

“Crime prevention is not just enforcement activity. It is about positive engagement with our communities and partner agencies: local residents, businesses, councils, education, charities and many more.

"These strong working relationships and genuine partnerships are the foundation of effective policing. When we listen, collaborate, and build trust together, we create safer, more resilient neighbourhoods for everyone.

“Although Safer Streets Summer is over, my message to residents and especially potential offenders is this: we will not stop working to stamp out crime and keep Lancashire a safe place to live, work and visit.

"Using our already established operations such as Centurion, Vulture and Warrior, we will continue to robustly tackle anti-social behaviour, retail crime and all other criminal activity.”

If you would like to keep up to date with work being carried out by Lancashire Police in your area, and have your say on priority issues, you can sign up to In The Know to take the Lancashire Talking Survey online at https://www.stayintheknow.co.uk/#SignUp