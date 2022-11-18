As a result, a man was arrested for a Failure to Appear warrant and a number of positive stop searches were made for cannabis.

Police thanked those who spoke to them and gave community intelligence and positive engagement.

Operation Sceptre targets those who choose to carry dangerous weapons, raises awareness of the consequences and engages with retailers who sell bladed articles.

The knife arch at Lancaster railway station.

Officers have been working with partner agencies to carry out several initiatives throughout the week, including school visits to educate young people, searching for knives in public places such as local parks, using metal detecting arches to identify people who may be carrying knives and giving advice to shops on the laws on selling knives.

Knife bins are available where bladed articles can be disposed of safely and anonymously - in Lancaster, you can do this under Carlisle Bridge in Morecambe Road, and in Morecambe, near the youth centre in Central Drive.

A spokesman said: "As part of Operation Sceptre, we’ve been out at Lancaster Train Station with our friends at British Transport Police.

"The knife arch has been up to combat criminals using rail services, those carrying knives and other vulnerabilities.

"Our colleagues from the Child Criminal Exploitation team and plain clothed officers also joined to help spot any activity.

"We spoke to lots of young people throughout the day and got some great feedback."