Arrest made after car is stolen from outside house in Lancaster
A man has been arrested after a stolen car was brought to a stop by officers earlier today.
The VW Golf was reported stolen from outside a house in Lancaster at 4.05am.
Officers from Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations Unit spotted the Golf on the M65 in east Lancashire at approximately 5.20am.
When the car exited the motorway at junction 8, a stinger device was activated to try to bring it to a halt.
The Golf continued travelling on deflated tyres before being boxed in by police vehicles and stopped at the junction of Blackburn Road and Shuttleworth Link Road, Padiham.
A 20-year-old man is currently in custody after being arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking.