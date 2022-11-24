The VW Golf was reported stolen from outside a house in Lancaster at 4.05am.

Officers from Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations Unit spotted the Golf on the M65 in east Lancashire at approximately 5.20am.

When the car exited the motorway at junction 8, a stinger device was activated to try to bring it to a halt.

A man is now in custody.

The Golf continued travelling on deflated tyres before being boxed in by police vehicles and stopped at the junction of Blackburn Road and Shuttleworth Link Road, Padiham.