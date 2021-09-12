Arrest made after car 'drove wrong way down M6'

Lancashire Road Police have arrested the motorist after they were caught travelling the wrong way down the M6.

It was reported that the vehicle had joined the M6 at Junction 33, Hampson Green Interchange, near Lancaster and drove the car down the wrong carriageway.

Lancashire Road Police confirmed that there were no collisions after officers stopped the driver who was later arrested on the scene.

A tweet from Lancashire Police in the early hours of this morning, September 12, read: "A short time ago a vehicle travelled the wrong way down the M6 from junction 33.

"We will provide a full update later but thankfully the vehicle has been stopped prior to any collisions occurring and the driver arrested."

Police confirmed a full update will be required later.