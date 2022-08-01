Police were called to reports of a firearm discharge in Heysham Road at around 4pm on Monday (August 1).

It was believed a man shot at an address before fleeing the area, officers reported.

Officers confirmed they believed nobody had been hurt in the incident.

Det Insp Dylan Hrynkow, of Lancaster CID, said: “We appreciate that this incident will be extremely concerning for the local community, however officers, including armed officers, have attended and will remain in the area for some time.

“Over the coming days we will also have high-visibility uniformed patrols in the area and anybody with concerns is welcome to speak to them.

“Our enquiries are very much underway to establish what occurred and anybody with information is asked to get in touch with us straight away.”

Heysham Road was closed in both directions between Stanley Road and Bold Street following the incident, according to the AA.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log number 937 of August 1.