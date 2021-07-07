Armed burglars break into Lancaster home in broad daylight and threaten family

Police say a group of males wielding weapons forced their way into the home on the Scale Hall estate, near the Asda superstore, at around 2.50pm.

The males were mostly dressed in dark tracksuits and one of the gang - who had been riding a scooter/moped - was wearing a helmet.

They reportedly broke into the home in Scale Hall Farm Road and threatened those inside, before making off from the estate via the cycle track.

Police say a group of males wielding weapons forced their way into a home on the Scale Hall estate in north Lancaster at around 2.50pm on Monday (July 5). Pic: Google

Lancashire Police has been approached for details on the weapons used and whether any items were stolen.

Fortunately, no-one was injured, but Lancaster CID say they are investigating the incident as aggravated burglary and are appealing for witnesses.

A police spokesman said: "A group of males have attended an address in that area and they have entered without permission, some in possession of weapons and have threatened the occupants.

"Luckily no-one was hurt in the incident.

"The males were predominantly wearing dark tracksuit clothing and one male was on a scooter/moped and wearing a motorcycle helmet.

"We believe that the males have made off away from the estate on the cycle track.

"We are requesting that if anyone was in this area of Lancaster around this time and witnessed anything suspicious, witnessed a group of males or a male on a moped or if you have any information that may assist us, if you can contact us.

"You can do that by phone on ‘101’ and quote log number LC-20210705-0827 or email [email protected]

"We do believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider public."