Appeal to help find missing Morecambe sex offender

Have you seen Connor Halliwell? Police are appealing for information leading to his whereabouts.

Halliwell, from Morecambe, was last seen on April 26.

He is wanted by police on suspicion of breaching his sex offender licence terms having failed to register his new address, as well as two allegations of theft.

He is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim build with light brown hair. He also has a tattoo of a knuckle duster on top of his right hand.

Detectives are appealing for information about his whereabouts.

Det Sgt Angela Grey, of Lancashire Police, said: “Despite conducting a number of enquiries we have yet to locate Halliwell and are appealing for the public’s help in locating him.

“We would urge anyone who has seen him, or knows where he is, to contact police immediately.

“We have a dedicated team of officers looking for him and any information received will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

Anyone with information can contact police on (01253) 604019 or email WEST-SOMU@lancashire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at http://socsi.in/Piia5.