Appeal to find wanted Lancaster man

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who is wanted in Lancaster.

By Michelle Blade
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 11:38 am
Cameron Casson, 22, of Ashbourne Close, Lancaster, failed to appear at court in connection with offences of being concerned in the supply of heroin, offering to supply Class B drugs and being in possession of a Class B controlled drug.

He is 5ft 8 and of slim build.

Any sightings of Casson or any information about his whereabouts, please email [email protected] or ring 101.

