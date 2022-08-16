Appeal to find wanted Lancaster man
Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who is wanted in Lancaster.
By Michelle Blade
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 11:38 am
Cameron Casson, 22, of Ashbourne Close, Lancaster, failed to appear at court in connection with offences of being concerned in the supply of heroin, offering to supply Class B drugs and being in possession of a Class B controlled drug.
He is 5ft 8 and of slim build.
Any sightings of Casson or any information about his whereabouts, please email [email protected] or ring 101.