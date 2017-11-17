APPEAL: Man hit with crutch in Morecambe robbery

A man was hit with a crutch by brazen robbers in an attack which happened in broad daylight, say police.

The man had been walking along Regent Road in Morecambe on September 25 between 4.45pm and 5.15pm when the robbers struck.

Police say the victim, a 49-year-old man, was approached by a man and woman, and ordered him to hand over his possessions before they struck him with a crutch.

The victim is then reported to have attempted to flee but was grabbed and further assaulted and chased to a nearby shop. The offenders then rifled through his pockets, taking cigarettes and around £45 in cash, before he managed to get away, say police.

Detectives would now like to speak to the people in the CCTV images as part of their ongoing enquiries.

DC Ben Benter, of Morecambe Police, said: “The victim was left shaken by this ordeal, which occurred on a busy road in broad daylight. We believe several people may have been in the area at the time and we are now asking anyone with information, or who saw the assault, to contact us as soon as possible.

“We are also trying to identify the man and woman in the CCTV images as they may be able to help with our investigation. If you know who they are, or think you may have seen then, please get in touch.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 1391 of September 25.